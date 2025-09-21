Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pony AI Call Options (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 45,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,430 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pony AI by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PONY opened at $20.71 on Friday. Pony AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pony AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

