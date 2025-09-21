Truist Financial Upgrades BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Buy

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -327.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.37. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 36.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,719,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,706,000 after purchasing an additional 992,591 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in BILL by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in BILL by 133.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,038,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

