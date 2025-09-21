TSE:CNR Q3 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.79.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$161.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.77.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,747 shares of company stock worth $1,285,138. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

