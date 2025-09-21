Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 239,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 92,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

