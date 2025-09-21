Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. Ventas has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

