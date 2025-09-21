Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Veralto Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22. Veralto has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veralto by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,641 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veralto by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,257,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,653,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,224,000 after acquiring an additional 314,704 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

