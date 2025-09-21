Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Martin Edwards sold 10,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $142,017.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,014.88. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $766,535.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,607,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,262,182.08. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 540,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,274 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 5.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.The firm had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

