Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

