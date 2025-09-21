Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.80. 108,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 377,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $688,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,781,209 shares in the company, valued at $50,483,061.86. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $688,780.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,639,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,483,048. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,661,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,707.20. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 10.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

