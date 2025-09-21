W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

