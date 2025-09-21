Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ocugen Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 255.25% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%. Equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $535,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 227,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

