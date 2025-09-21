Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of $169.36 and a one year high of $201.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

