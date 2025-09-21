Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.80.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $280.88 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $287.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

