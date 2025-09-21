Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 27,024 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $140.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

