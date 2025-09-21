Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 83,260 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,260 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

