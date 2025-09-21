Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3%

D opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

