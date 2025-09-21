Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,429 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

J opened at $149.05 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.