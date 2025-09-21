Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

