Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.89 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.88 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.