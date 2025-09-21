Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF $IMTB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.87% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 268,451 shares during the period.

IMTB stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

