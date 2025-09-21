Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.95 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $194.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

