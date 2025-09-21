Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $21.34 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after buying an additional 1,674,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after buying an additional 1,047,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after buying an additional 344,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

