Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Wolfstich Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after buying an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,005,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,658,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,860,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $31.42 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

