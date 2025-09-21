Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $24.27 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

