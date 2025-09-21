Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $26.43 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.79% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $26,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

SUSL opened at $115.94 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

