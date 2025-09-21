Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 161.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

NOC stock opened at $571.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $600.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

