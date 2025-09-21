Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 106,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 35.1%

Shares of DISV stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.