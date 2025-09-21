Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.00.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $487.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $510.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.45.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

