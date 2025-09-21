Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3%

YUM opened at $145.63 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

