Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,406 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.