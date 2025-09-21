Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,485 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF $PINK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINK. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PINK stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.