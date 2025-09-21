Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

