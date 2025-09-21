Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,397 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,042,000 after acquiring an additional 691,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $67,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.7%

GWW stock opened at $988.33 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,018.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.