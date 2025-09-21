Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,879 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $67.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

