Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.89 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

