Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,099 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 276,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $34.66 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

