Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,785 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 865,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 236,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $108.62 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $109.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

