Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $291.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

