Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,434 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

