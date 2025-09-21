Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,923 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,161,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 329,582 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

