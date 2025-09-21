Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 934 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,183,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 86,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 87,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

