Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dover were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

