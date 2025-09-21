Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

