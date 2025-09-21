Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $402.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

