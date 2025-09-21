Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in News were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of News by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 320,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of News by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of News by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,796,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after buying an additional 81,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of News by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

