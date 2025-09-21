Wedmont Private Capital Buys 249 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,185,000 after buying an additional 1,131,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,061.12. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $180.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

