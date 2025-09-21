Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,771 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sony were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sony by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

