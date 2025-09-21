Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Kellanova $K

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $15,138,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0%

K opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,263 shares of company stock valued at $82,079,367 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

