Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

