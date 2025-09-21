Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of DVN opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.